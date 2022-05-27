United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) Shares Sold by Sio Capital Management LLC

Sio Capital Management LLC cut its stake in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) by 10.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 53,193 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 5,953 shares during the period. United Therapeutics makes up about 3.5% of Sio Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Sio Capital Management LLC’s holdings in United Therapeutics were worth $11,494,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in United Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new position in United Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of United Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of United Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 243.2% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 254 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. 94.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:UTHR traded up $6.95 on Friday, reaching $231.73. 12,615 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 466,432. The company has a current ratio of 8.84, a quick ratio of 8.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.64. United Therapeutics Co. has a 52 week low of $158.38 and a 52 week high of $229.82. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $186.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $192.63.

United Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:UTHR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported $5.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $2.07. United Therapeutics had a net margin of 38.87% and a return on equity of 17.62%. The firm had revenue of $461.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $420.02 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that United Therapeutics Co. will post 16.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other United Therapeutics news, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of United Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.42, for a total value of $1,094,520.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 3,000 shares of United Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.61, for a total transaction of $628,830.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,249.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 47,000 shares of company stock valued at $9,049,190. 12.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on UTHR. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on United Therapeutics from $219.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Oppenheimer upped their target price on United Therapeutics from $275.00 to $300.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on United Therapeutics in a report on Friday, February 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. HC Wainwright upped their target price on United Therapeutics from $248.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered United Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $175.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $236.78.

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. Its commercial therapies include Remodulin to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Tyvaso, an inhaled formulation of prostacyclin analogue treprostinil to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients and pulmonary hypertension associated with interstitial lung disease (PH-ILD); Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil to enhance the exercise capacity in PAH patients; Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating high-risk neuroblastoma; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

