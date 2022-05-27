United States Natural Gas Fund (NYSEARCA:UNG) Shares Down 4.6%

United States Natural Gas Fund LP (NYSEARCA:UNG – Get Rating)’s share price was down 4.6% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $28.24 and last traded at $28.37. Approximately 48,646 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 8,895,167 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.73.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.06.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in United States Natural Gas Fund by 13,896.3% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,779 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 3,752 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in United States Natural Gas Fund by 21,266.7% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,564 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 2,552 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in United States Natural Gas Fund by 690.2% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 8,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 7,075 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in United States Natural Gas Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in United States Natural Gas Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $126,000.

United States Natural Gas Fund, LP is a limited partnership. The Company is a commodity pool that issues limited partnership interests (shares) traded on the NYSE Arca, Inc (the NYSE Arca). The investment objective of the Company is for the daily changes in percentage terms of its shares’ per share net asset value (NAV) to reflect the daily changes in percentage terms of the spot price of natural gas delivered at the Henry Hub, Louisiana, as measured by the daily changes in the price of the futures contracts on natural gas traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange (the NYMEX) that is the near month contract to expire, except when the near month contract is within two weeks of expiration, in which case it will be measured by the futures contract that is the next month contract to expire (the Benchmark Futures Contract), less its expenses.

