United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Sold by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC cut its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,064,060 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 224,022 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.35% of United Parcel Service worth $656,750,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its stake in United Parcel Service by 126.4% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 120 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC lifted its stake in United Parcel Service by 172.4% during the 4th quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 158 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.85% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Philippe R. Gilbert sold 3,897 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.37, for a total transaction of $839,296.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UPS opened at $180.59 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $191.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $203.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market cap of $157.79 billion, a PE ratio of 14.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.16. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52-week low of $165.34 and a 52-week high of $233.72.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $3.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.88 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $24.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.80 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 10.90% and a return on equity of 82.94%. The company’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.77 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $1.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 49.63%.

UPS has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $263.00 to $226.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “peer perform” rating on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $275.00 to $250.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Berenberg Bank set a $200.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, United Parcel Service has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $225.04.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

