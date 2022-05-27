Uniper (ETR:UN01) Given a €32.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €32.00 ($34.04) price objective on Uniper (ETR:UN01 – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on UN01. Barclays set a €30.00 ($31.91) price objective on Uniper in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. UBS Group set a €25.00 ($26.60) target price on shares of Uniper in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Berenberg Bank set a €24.00 ($25.53) price objective on Uniper in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada set a €30.00 ($31.91) target price on Uniper in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €24.00 ($25.53) price objective on shares of Uniper in a research report on Monday, April 25th.

ETR:UN01 opened at €24.58 ($26.15) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $9.00 billion and a P/E ratio of -1.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 321.50. Uniper has a 12-month low of €16.05 ($17.07) and a 12-month high of €42.45 ($45.16). The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is €23.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is €32.23.

Uniper SE operates as an energy company. It operates in three segments: European Generation, Global Commodities, and Russian Power Generation. The company owns and operates various power and heat generation facilities, including fossil fuel power plants, such as coal, gas, oil, and combined gas and steam; and hydroelectric, nuclear, biomass, photovoltaic, and wind power plants.

