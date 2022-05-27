UniMex Network Achieves Market Cap of $1.37 Million (UMX)

UniMex Network (UMX) traded 7.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on May 27th. One UniMex Network coin can now be purchased for about $0.15 or 0.00000519 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, UniMex Network has traded up 4.3% against the US dollar. UniMex Network has a total market capitalization of $1.37 million and approximately $2,058.00 worth of UniMex Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 98.2% against the dollar and now trades at $838.09 or 0.02925594 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003487 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001334 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001596 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $147.12 or 0.00513552 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.12 or 0.00031848 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0803 or 0.00000280 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00008911 BTC.

UniMex Network Coin Profile

UniMex Network's launch date was January 8th, 2021. UniMex Network's total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,184,877 coins.

UniMex is an on-chain margin-trading platform entirely contained within Uniswap. Which means that shorts/longs are directly executed on Uniswap, rather than through an off-chain approach e.g. through a 0x relayer. Margin traders are charged fees which are disbursed to lenders as a reward for supplying liquidity to lending pools.

Buying and Selling UniMex Network

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UniMex Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UniMex Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy UniMex Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

