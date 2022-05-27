Unigestion Holding SA Takes Position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Unigestion Holding SA acquired a new position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYYGet Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 47,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,754,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sysco during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new position in Sysco in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sysco during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Sysco during the third quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sysco during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.64% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SYY traded up $3.70 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $82.84. 2,635,177 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,611,232. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.03, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Sysco Co. has a 52-week low of $68.05 and a 52-week high of $91.53. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $83.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.70, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.14.

Sysco (NYSE:SYYGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.17. Sysco had a net margin of 1.52% and a return on equity of 100.62%. The business had revenue of $16.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 42.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Sysco Co. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. This is a boost from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. Sysco’s payout ratio is presently 96.91%.

In related news, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.74, for a total value of $40,370.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.30, for a total transaction of $62,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 138,680 shares of company stock valued at $12,154,776. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SYY. CL King initiated coverage on shares of Sysco in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Sysco from $86.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Sysco from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Sysco from $97.00 to $107.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Sysco in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $89.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.00.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

