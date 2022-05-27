Unigestion Holding SA Sells 52,436 Shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Unigestion Holding SA cut its holdings in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD) by 8.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 581,432 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 52,436 shares during the period. Toronto-Dominion Bank accounts for 1.8% of Unigestion Holding SA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Unigestion Holding SA’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $44,606,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Maven Securities LTD bought a new position in Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,065,000. Summit Global Investments boosted its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 80,463 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,170,000 after purchasing an additional 5,063 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 205,673 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,771,000 after purchasing an additional 14,440 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 141,951 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,884,000 after purchasing an additional 3,735 shares during the period. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 85.6% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,130 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the period. 50.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on TD shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in a report on Friday, May 20th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$105.00 to C$104.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. CIBC downgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$105.00 to C$102.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Toronto-Dominion Bank has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.84.

NYSE:TD traded up $1.37 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $74.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,316,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,516,245. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.73, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.06. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 1 year low of $62.81 and a 1 year high of $86.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The bank reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $11.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.28 billion. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 30.57% and a return on equity of 16.18%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.42 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th were given a $0.702 dividend. This represents a $2.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 7th. This is a boost from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.81%.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases.

