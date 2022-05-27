Unigestion Holding SA Sells 288 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Unigestion Holding SA trimmed its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 288 shares during the quarter. Unigestion Holding SA’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $1,840,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Steph & Co. bought a new stake in Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors own 87.13% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Jonathan M. Craig sold 4,016 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.02, for a total value of $321,360.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 3,114 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.01, for a total value of $270,949.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 104,169 shares of company stock worth $7,081,708 in the last 90 days. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Charles Schwab stock traded up $0.61 on Friday, hitting $69.43. The stock had a trading volume of 65,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,763,665. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 52-week low of $61.53 and a 52-week high of $96.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $126.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $75.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.84.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.82 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 31.24% and a return on equity of 14.42%. The business’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. Analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.99%.

SCHW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Charles Schwab from $107.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Compass Point raised Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Charles Schwab in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group decreased their target price on Charles Schwab from $80.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Sunday, April 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Charles Schwab from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.56.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage, investment advisory, banking and trust, retirement plan, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor and mutual fund clearing services, as well as compliance solutions.

