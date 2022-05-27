Unigestion Holding SA Reduces Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Unigestion Holding SA cut its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 21.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 497,452 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 136,551 shares during the quarter. Walmart comprises about 2.9% of Unigestion Holding SA’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Unigestion Holding SA’s holdings in Walmart were worth $71,976,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. KWB Wealth raised its position in Walmart by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. KWB Wealth now owns 3,722 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,215 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,702,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Walmart by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,714 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Walmart by 11.7% during the third quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 715 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Demars Financial Group LLC grew its position in Walmart by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC now owns 2,440 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. 30.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WMT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Walmart from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Walmart from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $184.00 to $181.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Walmart from $168.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Walmart from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $136.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walmart has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $157.57.

WMT traded up $2.63 during trading on Thursday, hitting $126.00. The company had a trading volume of 9,065,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,990,590. The company has a market cap of $346.85 billion, a PE ratio of 27.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.49. The business has a 50-day moving average of $147.24 and a 200-day moving average of $143.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.28. Walmart Inc. has a 1-year low of $117.27 and a 1-year high of $160.77.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $141.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.05 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.05% and a net margin of 2.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.69 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 1,167,433 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.20, for a total value of $159,004,374.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP M. Brett Biggs sold 22,133 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.02, for a total transaction of $3,099,062.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,401,982 shares of company stock worth $192,012,966 over the last three months. 48.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

