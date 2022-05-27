Unigestion Holding SA Raises Stock Position in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Unigestion Holding SA raised its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) by 245.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,950 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,095 shares during the quarter. Unigestion Holding SA’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $1,384,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WST. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services during the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services in the 4th quarter worth about $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.25% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Quintin J. Lai sold 8,016 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.69, for a total transaction of $2,979,467.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

WST has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd.

NYSE:WST traded up $12.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $317.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 442,200. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $288.12 and a 12-month high of $475.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $355.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $390.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market cap of $23.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.94, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.17.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.12. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 30.33% and a net margin of 23.76%. The business had revenue of $720.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $720.92 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.05 EPS. West Pharmaceutical Services’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 9.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 20th will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 19th. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.00%.

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

