Unigestion Holding SA Makes New $1.07 Million Investment in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Unigestion Holding SA purchased a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,510 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,066,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Concord Wealth Partners raised its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 63.8% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 95 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.76% of the company’s stock.

ORLY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $720.00 to $662.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $837.00 to $788.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $780.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $755.00 to $815.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $718.25.

Shares of ORLY traded up $1.58 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $640.73. 2,438 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 627,291. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $667.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $666.30. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $519.32 and a fifty-two week high of $748.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.11 billion, a PE ratio of 20.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.04.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The specialty retailer reported $7.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.43 by ($0.26). O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 2,699.29% and a net margin of 15.85%. The business had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $7.06 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 32.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Jeremy Adam Fletcher purchased 835 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $600.00 per share, with a total value of $501,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 1,897 shares in the company, valued at $1,138,200. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Jeffrey Lynn Groves purchased 175 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $572.77 per share, with a total value of $100,234.75. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $412,967.17. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

