Unigestion Holding SA Lowers Stock Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Unigestion Holding SA lessened its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 56.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 59,597 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 76,549 shares during the quarter. Unigestion Holding SA’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $9,231,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Walt Disney in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Syverson Strege & Co increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 384.8% in the 4th quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 160 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 46.0% during the 4th quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 238 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. 64.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 226 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.50, for a total value of $29,945.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. KGI Securities assumed coverage on Walt Disney in a research note on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 price target for the company. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Walt Disney from $201.00 to $151.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Walt Disney from $210.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Walt Disney from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Walt Disney from $200.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $172.12.

Shares of DIS traded up $2.35 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $105.61. 11,267,745 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,977,107. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $99.47 and a 52 week high of $187.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company’s 50 day moving average is $121.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $139.75. The company has a market capitalization of $192.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.83, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.21.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The entertainment giant reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.11). Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.87% and a net margin of 3.46%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.22 EPS for the current year.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

