Unigestion Holding SA Lowers Stake in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Unigestion Holding SA reduced its position in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) by 31.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 290,504 shares of the company’s stock after selling 130,686 shares during the period. Unigestion Holding SA’s holdings in Kroger were worth $13,146,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of KR. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Kroger by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 30,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,235,000 after acquiring an additional 2,483 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kroger by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 84,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,400,000 after acquiring an additional 8,359 shares in the last quarter. Qtron Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kroger during the 3rd quarter worth about $270,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Kroger by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 23,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $955,000 after buying an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cowen AND Company LLC lifted its stake in Kroger by 193.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 23,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $937,000 after buying an additional 48,010 shares in the last quarter. 81.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of NYSE KR traded up $0.98 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $52.14. 5,866,716 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,525,038. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.92, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.75. The Kroger Co. has a twelve month low of $36.17 and a twelve month high of $62.78.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.53%.
In related news, SVP Timothy A. Massa sold 50,283 shares of Kroger stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.03, for a total value of $2,917,922.49. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 163,956 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,514,366.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Gary Millerchip sold 44,976 shares of Kroger stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.28, for a total transaction of $2,531,249.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 432,968 shares of company stock valued at $24,877,771 in the last quarter. 1.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.
A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Kroger from $41.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Kroger from $47.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Kroger from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “inline” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Kroger from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Kroger from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $47.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kroger presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.95.
About Kroger (Get Rating)
The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Kroger (KR)
- Genesco Pops On Earnings But Don’t Expect A Rally
- The Insiders Are Selling Movado Group, But You Shouldn’t
- Beware The Rebound In Retail Stocks
- It’s A Good Time To Own Ralph Lauren (NYSE: RL)
- Block, Inc: Correcting for Negative Earnings
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Kroger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kroger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.