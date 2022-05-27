Unigestion Holding SA Lowers Stake in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Unigestion Holding SA reduced its position in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) by 31.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 290,504 shares of the company’s stock after selling 130,686 shares during the period. Unigestion Holding SA’s holdings in Kroger were worth $13,146,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of KR. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Kroger by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 30,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,235,000 after acquiring an additional 2,483 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kroger by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 84,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,400,000 after acquiring an additional 8,359 shares in the last quarter. Qtron Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kroger during the 3rd quarter worth about $270,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Kroger by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 23,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $955,000 after buying an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cowen AND Company LLC lifted its stake in Kroger by 193.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 23,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $937,000 after buying an additional 48,010 shares in the last quarter. 81.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kroger alerts:

Shares of NYSE KR traded up $0.98 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $52.14. 5,866,716 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,525,038. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.92, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.75. The Kroger Co. has a twelve month low of $36.17 and a twelve month high of $62.78.

Kroger ( NYSE:KR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $33.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.66 billion. Kroger had a net margin of 1.20% and a return on equity of 29.97%. The business’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that The Kroger Co. will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.53%.

In related news, SVP Timothy A. Massa sold 50,283 shares of Kroger stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.03, for a total value of $2,917,922.49. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 163,956 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,514,366.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Gary Millerchip sold 44,976 shares of Kroger stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.28, for a total transaction of $2,531,249.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 432,968 shares of company stock valued at $24,877,771 in the last quarter. 1.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Kroger from $41.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Kroger from $47.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Kroger from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “inline” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Kroger from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Kroger from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $47.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kroger presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.95.

About Kroger (Get Rating)

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kroger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kroger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.