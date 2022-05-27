Unigestion Holding SA Has $54.15 Million Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Unigestion Holding SA lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 135.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 854,649 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 491,944 shares during the period. Cisco Systems accounts for about 2.2% of Unigestion Holding SA’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Unigestion Holding SA’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $54,150,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Econ Financial Services Corp acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new position in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. 73.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have commented on CSCO. KGI Securities raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Cisco Systems from $65.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Cisco Systems from $64.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Cisco Systems from $72.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on Cisco Systems in a research report on Monday, February 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $71.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.09.

In related news, COO Maria Martinez sold 992 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.24, for a total value of $54,798.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 12,717 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.79, for a total transaction of $556,877.43. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 651,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,532,556.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 21,645 shares of company stock valued at $962,808 in the last quarter. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ CSCO traded up $0.99 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $44.99. The company had a trading volume of 28,230,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,178,307. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.02 and a 1-year high of $64.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $51.19 and its 200-day moving average is $55.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $186.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.99.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The network equipment provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 23.28% and a return on equity of 31.22%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Cisco Systems announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, February 16th that permits the company to buyback $15.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the network equipment provider to purchase up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

