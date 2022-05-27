Unigestion Holding SA Has $1.21 Million Stock Position in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG)

Unigestion Holding SA cut its position in shares of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG – Get Rating) by 21.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,987 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,620 shares during the quarter. Unigestion Holding SA’s holdings in Bunge were worth $1,212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Bunge by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 680 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. SevenOneSeven Capital Management raised its position in Bunge by 3.5% in the third quarter. SevenOneSeven Capital Management now owns 3,180 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Bunge by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,532 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust raised its position in Bunge by 3.6% in the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 3,406 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Bunge by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,356 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.11% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Bunge from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Bunge from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Bunge from $120.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of Bunge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bunge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $138.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bunge currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.56.

BG stock traded down $1.93 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $113.00. The company had a trading volume of 6,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,595,331. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Bunge Limited has a 1 year low of $71.73 and a 1 year high of $128.40. The company has a market capitalization of $17.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $114.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $102.88.

Bunge (NYSE:BG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $4.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by $1.02. Bunge had a net margin of 3.07% and a return on equity of 28.87%. The business had revenue of $15.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.13 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Bunge Limited will post 12.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be paid a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. This is a boost from Bunge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Bunge’s payout ratio is currently 16.60%.

In other news, insider Jerry Matthews Simmons, Jr. sold 44,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.98, for a total value of $5,135,696.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 33,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,869,536.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul J. Fribourg sold 90,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.56, for a total transaction of $9,860,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 610,666 shares of company stock valued at $66,286,037. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains primarily wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

