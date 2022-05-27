Unigestion Holding SA Grows Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Unigestion Holding SA grew its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 230.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,265 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 5,066 shares during the period. Unigestion Holding SA’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,574,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 1.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 42,355,192 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $9,434,618,000 after purchasing an additional 646,198 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Visa by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 29,682,215 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $6,416,486,000 after acquiring an additional 827,137 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Visa by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 24,368,049 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $5,280,800,000 after acquiring an additional 320,042 shares during the last quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Visa by 41.8% in the third quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. now owns 19,939,311 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $4,441,482,000 after acquiring an additional 5,881,421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Visa by 1.3% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 12,622,046 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,811,566,000 after acquiring an additional 165,078 shares during the last quarter. 80.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on V. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Visa from $279.00 to $284.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Visa from $304.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Barclays cut their price objective on Visa from $265.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Visa in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $282.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on Visa from $276.00 to $254.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $265.88.

Shares of V traded up $2.62 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $211.17. 58,389 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,862,771. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $211.34 and its 200 day moving average is $212.24. The stock has a market cap of $401.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. Visa Inc. has a 1-year low of $186.67 and a 1-year high of $252.67.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $7.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.82 billion. Visa had a net margin of 51.10% and a return on equity of 42.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.38 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 7.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. Visa’s payout ratio is 23.58%.

In other Visa news, Director Robert W. Matschullat sold 1,114 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.94, for a total value of $234,987.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.00, for a total transaction of $1,944,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 41,047 shares of company stock valued at $9,030,622. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

