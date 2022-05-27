Unigestion Holding SA Decreases Holdings in The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS)

Unigestion Holding SA cut its holdings in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Get Rating) (TSE:BNS) by 20.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 335,588 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 84,335 shares during the quarter. Unigestion Holding SA’s holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia were worth $23,776,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia by 20.9% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 15,207,598 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,079,460,000 after acquiring an additional 2,624,538 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia by 21.9% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 8,978,165 shares of the bank’s stock worth $635,159,000 after acquiring an additional 1,610,943 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 8,702,225 shares of the bank’s stock worth $616,531,000 after acquiring an additional 1,376,615 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,706,936 shares of the bank’s stock worth $412,679,000 after acquiring an additional 279,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,880,171 shares of the bank’s stock worth $349,860,000 after acquiring an additional 339,200 shares during the last quarter. 45.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Bank of Nova Scotia in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. National Bank Financial raised their target price on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$90.00 to C$91.00 in a research note on Thursday. CIBC downgraded Bank of Nova Scotia from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Bank of America downgraded Bank of Nova Scotia from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Desjardins raised their target price on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$95.00 to C$99.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.61.

Shares of BNS traded up $0.69 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $66.05. 1,624,557 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,808,691. The stock has a market cap of $79.11 billion, a PE ratio of 10.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a 12 month low of $59.05 and a 12 month high of $74.86. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.20.

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Get Rating) (TSE:BNS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 25th. The bank reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.65. The company had revenue of $7.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.87 billion. Bank of Nova Scotia had a return on equity of 15.22% and a net margin of 25.54%. Bank of Nova Scotia’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.50 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that The Bank of Nova Scotia will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.801 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.85%. This is a boost from Bank of Nova Scotia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 1st. Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.39%.

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets.

