Unigestion Holding SA Buys Shares of 2,060 Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Unigestion Holding SA bought a new stake in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,060 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,013,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ROP. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 4,630 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,066,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,368 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $610,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 6,155 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,746,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. SPC Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 792 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,498 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $737,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.68% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies stock traded up $5.90 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $438.42. 2,272 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 565,803. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $402.05 and a twelve month high of $505.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $455.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $458.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market cap of $46.43 billion, a PE ratio of 16.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.01.

Roper Technologies ( NYSE:ROP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $3.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.69 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 13.36% and a net margin of 47.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.60 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 15.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 5th were paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 4th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.17%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ROP shares. StockNews.com raised Roper Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Barclays dropped their price target on Roper Technologies from $557.00 to $500.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $505.55.

In other news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $449.21, for a total value of $112,302.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

