Unigestion Holding SA Acquires New Holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Unigestion Holding SA acquired a new stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 71,344 shares of the CRM provider’s stock, valued at approximately $18,125,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CRM. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new position in Salesforce in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC grew its position in Salesforce by 589.5% in the 4th quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 131 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Salesforce in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Salesforce in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Salesforce during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.75% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 20,000 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.57, for a total value of $4,071,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.28, for a total value of $481,344.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 139,735 shares of company stock worth $27,221,645. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Salesforce stock traded up $2.81 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $162.46. The stock had a trading volume of 6,650,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,400,520. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $185.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $221.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $160.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.31, a P/E/G ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Salesforce, Inc. has a 1 year low of $154.55 and a 1 year high of $311.75.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The CRM provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $7.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.24 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 4.76% and a net margin of 5.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CRM. Royal Bank of Canada set a $325.00 price objective on Salesforce in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group set a $375.00 price objective on Salesforce in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Wedbush lowered their price objective on Salesforce from $315.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Salesforce to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, CICC Research initiated coverage on Salesforce in a report on Monday, May 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $283.20.

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

