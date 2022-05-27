UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH) Shares Sold by ClariVest Asset Management LLC

ClariVest Asset Management LLC decreased its position in UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in UMH Properties were worth $1,053,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of UMH Properties by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,766 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its position in shares of UMH Properties by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 75,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,069,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of UMH Properties by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 16,842 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of UMH Properties by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 23,231 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $532,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the period. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of UMH Properties by 7.0% in the third quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 10,814 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 711 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.02% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Kenneth K. Quigley, Jr. bought 3,500 shares of UMH Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.81 per share, for a total transaction of $65,835.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 17,365 shares in the company, valued at $326,635.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kenneth K. Quigley, Jr. purchased 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.35 per share, for a total transaction of $48,375.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 19,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $384,387.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 7,087 shares of company stock valued at $139,982 and sold 4,425 shares valued at $107,722. 10.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

UMH Properties stock opened at $19.63 on Friday. UMH Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $18.75 and a one year high of $27.50. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 16.65 and a quick ratio of 16.65. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.32, a PEG ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 1.14.

UMH Properties (NYSE:UMH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.30). UMH Properties had a net margin of 21.44% and a return on equity of 16.45%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that UMH Properties, Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. UMH Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 421.07%.

UMH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered UMH Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of UMH Properties from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of UMH Properties in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of UMH Properties in a report on Friday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.92.

UMH Properties, Inc, which was organized in 1968, is a public equity REIT that owns and operates 124 manufactured home communities containing approximately 23,400 developed homesites. These communities are located in New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Indiana, Michigan and Maryland.

