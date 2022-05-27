Ulysses Management LLC Purchases Shares of 3,000 Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Ulysses Management LLC purchased a new stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 3,000 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $472,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AMAT. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 1,538.5% in the fourth quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 213 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. 77.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $153.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $174.00 to $158.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $190.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $172.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 20th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $155.00.

AMAT traded up $4.41 on Friday, hitting $119.48. 8,507,331 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,550,741. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.33 and a 12 month high of $167.06. The business has a 50-day moving average of $118.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $135.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.34, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.44.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 19th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.90 by ($0.05). Applied Materials had a return on equity of 56.59% and a net margin of 27.20%. The firm had revenue of $6.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.63 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 26th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 25th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. This is a boost from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is 13.87%.

Applied Materials declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Friday, March 11th that authorizes the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the manufacturing equipment provider to reacquire up to 5.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

