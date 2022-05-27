Ulysses Management LLC Increases Position in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Ulysses Management LLC grew its holdings in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) by 71.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 120,000 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Ulysses Management LLC’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $1,850,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 0.8% during the third quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 77,326 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,207,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. raised its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 15,898 shares of the bank’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 147,444 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,273,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 22.6% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,740 shares of the bank’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 7,121 shares of the bank’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. 79.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HBAN stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $13.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,585,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,152,484. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.87 and a 200-day moving average of $15.06. The stock has a market cap of $20.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.80 and a beta of 1.18. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a twelve month low of $12.56 and a twelve month high of $17.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Huntington Bancshares ( NASDAQ:HBAN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 26.96% and a return on equity of 12.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 17th will be given a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.45%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.99%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 28th. Stephens upgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.71.

In other Huntington Bancshares news, VP Steven Lee Rhodes sold 14,705 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.28, for a total transaction of $195,282.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 127,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,694,275.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott D. Kleinman sold 8,290 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total transaction of $128,495.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Consumer and Business Banking; Commercial Banking; Vehicle Finance; and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

