Ulysses Management LLC Grows Position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Ulysses Management LLC increased its position in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 11.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Ulysses Management LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $982,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MS. Logan Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 37,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,696,000 after purchasing an additional 2,391 shares during the last quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 132,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,984,000 after buying an additional 2,107 shares in the last quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC boosted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC now owns 48,116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,723,000 after buying an additional 5,038 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 129.0% in the fourth quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 2,798 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 1,576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sepio Capital LP boosted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 2,030.4% in the fourth quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 53,302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,232,000 after buying an additional 50,800 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.02% of the company’s stock.

MS has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $105.00 price target on Morgan Stanley in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Oppenheimer raised Morgan Stanley from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $111.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Morgan Stanley from $112.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group downgraded Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.06.

In related news, Director Stephen J. Luczo acquired 25,000 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $79.30 per share, with a total value of $1,982,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 179,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,230,305.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

MS stock traded up $1.45 on Friday, reaching $86.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,271,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,636,466. Morgan Stanley has a 52 week low of $76.75 and a 52 week high of $109.73. The company has a market capitalization of $151.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $85.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $14.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.16 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 15.15% and a net margin of 24.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.22 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 7.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is currently 35.62%.

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

