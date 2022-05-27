Ulysses Management LLC Buys New Position in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR)

Ulysses Management LLC bought a new stake in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 110,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,288,000. Caesars Entertainment comprises 1.1% of Ulysses Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Ulysses Management LLC owned 0.05% of Caesars Entertainment at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CZR. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 22.8% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,853,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,218,678,000 after acquiring an additional 2,012,029 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,295,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $931,429,000 after buying an additional 564,754 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY bought a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,957,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,458,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $837,421,000 after buying an additional 367,197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,097,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $757,353,000 after buying an additional 343,801 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.75% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Courtney Mather bought 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $60.12 per share, for a total transaction of $961,920.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 30,160 shares in the company, valued at $1,813,219.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas Reeg bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $71.38 per share, with a total value of $713,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 39,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,571,290. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Caesars Entertainment stock traded up $0.58 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $51.60. 3,950,375 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,298,071. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.59 and a 12-month high of $119.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.55 and a beta of 2.80. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.82, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($2.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.15) by $0.04. Caesars Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 17.77% and a negative net margin of 12.66%. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.35 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($2.06) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 34.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. will post -1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CZR shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Caesars Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 25th. B. Riley cut their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $191.00 to $183.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Caesars Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $122.00 to $99.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $127.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Caesars Entertainment currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.87.

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company in the United States. The company operates casinos comprising poker, keno, and race and online sportsbooks; dining venues, bars, nightclubs, and lounges; hotels; and entertainment venues. It also provides staffing and management services; accessories, souvenirs, and decorative items through retail stores; and online sports betting and iGaming services.

