Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) PT Lowered to $35.00 at Sanford C. Bernstein

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Sanford C. Bernstein from $45.00 to $35.00 in a report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. Sanford C. Bernstein currently has an outperform rating on the ride-sharing company’s stock.

UBER has been the topic of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $68.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $72.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $65.00 to $50.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Twenty-nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $57.90.

Shares of NYSE:UBER opened at $23.10 on Tuesday. Uber Technologies has a 12 month low of $21.27 and a 12 month high of $52.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.36. The firm has a market cap of $45.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.00 and a beta of 1.30.

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The ride-sharing company reported ($3.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($2.77). Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 29.51% and a positive return on equity of 9.68%. The business had revenue of $6.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.57) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 136.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Uber Technologies will post -3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi bought 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $26.73 per share, for a total transaction of $5,346,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,420,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,982,474.64. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in Uber Technologies by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,447,044 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $198,847,000 after purchasing an additional 503,371 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. increased its position in Uber Technologies by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 2,431,428 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $108,928,000 after purchasing an additional 225,570 shares in the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP increased its position in Uber Technologies by 178.4% during the 4th quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 71,893 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $3,083,000 after purchasing an additional 46,067 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Uber Technologies by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 141,517 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $6,339,000 after purchasing an additional 18,107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in Uber Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $336,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.58% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services; and connects riders and other consumers with restaurants, grocers, and other stores with delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery, and other delivery services.

