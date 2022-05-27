Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) Shares Purchased by LMR Partners LLP

LMR Partners LLP increased its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) by 25.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 500,000 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the quarter. LMR Partners LLP’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $20,965,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of UBER. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,447,044 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $198,847,000 after purchasing an additional 503,371 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 2,431,428 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $108,928,000 after purchasing an additional 225,570 shares during the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP boosted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 178.4% in the 4th quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 71,893 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $3,083,000 after purchasing an additional 46,067 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 141,517 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $6,339,000 after purchasing an additional 18,107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in Uber Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $336,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.58% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:UBER traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $23.42. 917,067 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,776,027. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.00 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a 50-day moving average of $29.94 and a 200 day moving average of $35.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.27 and a 1-year high of $52.36.

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The ride-sharing company reported ($3.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($2.77). The business had revenue of $6.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.10 billion. Uber Technologies had a positive return on equity of 9.68% and a negative net margin of 29.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 136.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.57) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi purchased 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $26.73 per share, for a total transaction of $5,346,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,420,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,982,474.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $45.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Wolfe Research boosted their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $80.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $68.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Twenty-nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Uber Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.90.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services; and connects riders and other consumers with restaurants, grocers, and other stores with delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery, and other delivery services.

