Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) Upgraded to Buy at DA Davidson

DA Davidson upgraded shares of Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports. DA Davidson currently has $440.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on TYL. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $600.00 to $540.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Barclays started coverage on Tyler Technologies in a research report on Monday, March 14th. They set an equal weight rating and a $445.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Tyler Technologies in a research report on Monday, May 9th. They set a neutral rating and a $408.00 price objective for the company. Loop Capital started coverage on Tyler Technologies in a research report on Monday, April 18th. They set a buy rating and a $520.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Tyler Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $512.69.

Shares of TYL opened at $355.49 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $394.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $451.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Tyler Technologies has a 12 month low of $327.97 and a 12 month high of $557.55. The company has a market cap of $14.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.56 and a beta of 0.82.

Tyler Technologies ( NYSE:TYL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.12. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 10.62% and a net margin of 9.38%. The company had revenue of $456.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $435.29 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Tyler Technologies will post 5.73 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.97, for a total transaction of $897,425.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,264,388.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Daniel M. Pope sold 696 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $402.06, for a total transaction of $279,833.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 38.4% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,013 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,621,000 after acquiring an additional 836 shares during the period. AMF Tjanstepension AB raised its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 38.0% in the 4th quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 7,990 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,298,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 92.4% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 61,074 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,855,000 after acquiring an additional 29,339 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 3,035 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,633,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Tyler Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $413,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.14% of the company’s stock.

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. The company operates in three segments: Enterprise Software; Appraisal and Tax; and NIC. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

