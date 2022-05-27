Two Seas Capital LP Purchases Shares of 311,045 Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:ROIV)

Two Seas Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:ROIV – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 311,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,135,000. Roivant Sciences comprises 2.4% of Two Seas Capital LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROIV. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Roivant Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $11,694,000. Eventide Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Roivant Sciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,703,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Roivant Sciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,967,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Roivant Sciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,941,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in shares of Roivant Sciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,697,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.49% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Eric Venker sold 136,421 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.70, for a total transaction of $504,757.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,132,992 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,192,070.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew Gline sold 92,324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.52, for a total transaction of $509,628.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 660,452 shares of company stock worth $2,969,847 in the last three months.

ROIV has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Roivant Sciences in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Roivant Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Roivant Sciences from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Roivant Sciences in a report on Friday, April 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.86.

ROIV stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $4.04. 1,167,583 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 442,762. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.34. Roivant Sciences Ltd. has a 52 week low of $2.52 and a 52 week high of $16.76.

About Roivant Sciences

Roivant Sciences Ltd., a biopharmaceutical and healthcare technology company that researches and develops medicines. The company develops product candidates for the treatment of various therapeutics, including solid tumors, sickle cell diseases, hypophosphatasia, oncologic malignancies, psoriasis, atopic dermatitis, vitiligo, hyperhidrosis, acne, myasthenia gravis, warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia, thyroid eye diseases, sarcoidosis, and staph aureus bacteremia.

