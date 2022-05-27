Two Seas Capital LP Acquires New Stake in Global Cord Blood Co. (NYSE:CO)

Two Seas Capital LP acquired a new stake in Global Cord Blood Co. (NYSE:CO – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 123,800 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $519,000. Global Cord Blood comprises 0.4% of Two Seas Capital LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Two Seas Capital LP owned about 0.10% of Global Cord Blood as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of Global Cord Blood during the third quarter worth $58,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Global Cord Blood by 26.2% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 20,591 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 4,269 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global Cord Blood in the second quarter worth $152,000. DGS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global Cord Blood in the fourth quarter worth $144,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Global Cord Blood by 314.6% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 36,594 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 27,767 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.13% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Global Cord Blood in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of CO stock traded up $0.09 on Friday, reaching $2.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 491,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 166,299. Global Cord Blood Co. has a 12-month low of $2.10 and a 12-month high of $6.30. The company has a market capitalization of $299.02 million, a P/E ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.39. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.87.

Global Cord Blood (NYSE:CO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The medical research company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $49.78 million for the quarter. Global Cord Blood had a return on equity of 11.42% and a net margin of 41.98%.

Global Cord Blood Company Profile (Get Rating)

Global Cord Blood Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides umbilical cord blood storage and ancillary services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers cord blood testing, processing, and storage services under the direction of subscribers; and tests, processes, and stores donated cord blood, as well as provides matching services.

