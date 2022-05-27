Tullow Oil (LON:TLW) PT Raised to GBX 78 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Tullow Oil (LON:TLW – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 74 ($0.93) to GBX 78 ($0.98) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Marketbeat reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Tullow Oil from GBX 67 ($0.84) to GBX 75 ($0.94) and gave the company a speculative buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating and issued a GBX 63 ($0.79) price target on shares of Tullow Oil in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 70 ($0.88) price target on shares of Tullow Oil in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Tullow Oil from GBX 90 ($1.13) to GBX 80 ($1.01) and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Tullow Oil from GBX 85 ($1.07) to GBX 87 ($1.09) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 72.56 ($0.91).

LON:TLW opened at GBX 57.15 ($0.72) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 457.18, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 55.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 51.29. Tullow Oil has a 1 year low of GBX 39.88 ($0.50) and a 1 year high of GBX 66.22 ($0.83). The company has a market capitalization of £820.98 million and a P/E ratio of -12.11.

In other news, insider Martin F. Greenslade purchased 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 52 ($0.65) per share, with a total value of £31,200 ($39,260.10).

Tullow Oil plc engages in the oil and gas exploration, development, and production activities primarily in Africa and South America. As of December 31, 2021, its portfolio comprised 30 licenses in 8 countries with 30 producing wells. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

