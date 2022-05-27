TUI AG (OTCMKTS:TUIFY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

TUI AG (OTCMKTS:TUIFY – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 96.8% from the April 30th total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 18,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS TUIFY traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.09. 148,250 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 38,359. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.52. TUI has a 52-week low of $1.09 and a 52-week high of $3.23.

Several analysts recently commented on TUIFY shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of TUI from GBX 150 ($1.89) to GBX 160 ($2.01) in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TUI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of TUI from GBX 260 ($3.27) to GBX 285 ($3.59) in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $161.88.

TUI AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides tourism services worldwide. It operates hotels and resorts under the Robinson, Riu, TUI Blue, Blue Diamond, TUI Suneo, and TUI Magic Life brands. The company is also involved in the tour operation and airlines businesses. In addition, it operates cruise liners.

