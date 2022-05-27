TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $601.89 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC – Get Rating) will report sales of $601.89 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for TTEC’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $601.50 million to $602.17 million. TTEC posted sales of $554.79 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that TTEC will report full-year sales of $2.59 billion for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $2.81 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.78 billion to $2.85 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for TTEC.

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.07. TTEC had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 26.00%. The business had revenue of $588.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $573.72 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on TTEC shares. Craig Hallum cut their target price on shares of TTEC from $130.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TTEC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. TheStreet downgraded shares of TTEC from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Barrington Research started coverage on shares of TTEC in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of TTEC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.67.

Shares of TTEC stock traded up $1.78 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $65.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 92,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 138,496. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.27. TTEC has a 12-month low of $58.99 and a 12-month high of $113.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of 24.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.92.

In other news, Director Gregory A. Conley sold 2,500 shares of TTEC stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total value of $207,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 60.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ironwood Investment Management LLC lifted its position in TTEC by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 30,425 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,755,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in TTEC by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,625 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its position in TTEC by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,285 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its position in TTEC by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 7,413 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $612,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Argent Trust Co lifted its position in TTEC by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 2,535 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. 37.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TTEC Holdings, Inc, a customer experience technology and services company, that designs, builds, orchestrates, and delivers digitally enabled customer experiences designed for various brands. It operates in two segments, TTEC Digital and TTEC Engage. The TTEC Digital segments designs, builds, and operates robust digital experiences for clients and their customers through the contextual integration and orchestration of customer relationship management, data, analytics, customer experience as a service technology, and intelligent automation to ensure customer experience (CX) outcomes.

