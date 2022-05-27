Truist Financial Cuts Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) Price Target to $205.00

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Truist Financial from $220.00 to $205.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Monday, May 9th. They issued a buy rating and a $225.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $238.00 to $211.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $234.00 to $221.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $240.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $211.08.

Shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock opened at $180.45 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $197.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $206.41. Mid-America Apartment Communities has a 12-month low of $158.17 and a 12-month high of $231.63. The company has a market capitalization of $20.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Mid-America Apartment Communities ( NYSE:MAA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.13. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 9.77% and a net margin of 32.66%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.64 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Mid-America Apartment Communities will post 8.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th. This is a positive change from Mid-America Apartment Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.09. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio is 84.30%.

In other news, COO Thomas L. Grimes, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.50, for a total transaction of $4,050,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 44,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,109,057.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,868,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,275 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,438,000 after buying an additional 914 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 112.2% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 77,470 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,468,000 after buying an additional 40,969 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 832 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 385.8% in the 4th quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 51,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,850,000 after buying an additional 41,017 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.06% of the company’s stock.

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

