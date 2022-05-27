TrueBlue, Inc. (NYSE:TBI) Shares Sold by ClariVest Asset Management LLC

ClariVest Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of TrueBlue, Inc. (NYSE:TBI – Get Rating) by 26.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,047 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 17,400 shares during the quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.14% of TrueBlue worth $1,329,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of TrueBlue by 310.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,618 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 1,980 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in TrueBlue in the fourth quarter valued at $84,000. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in TrueBlue in the fourth quarter valued at $85,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of TrueBlue during the fourth quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TrueBlue during the fourth quarter worth about $243,000. 95.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TBI has been the topic of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets downgraded TrueBlue from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday. Sidoti began coverage on shares of TrueBlue in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of TrueBlue from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.50.

In other news, CFO Derrek Lane Gafford bought 15,000 shares of TrueBlue stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.21 per share, for a total transaction of $378,150.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TBI opened at $21.49 on Friday. TrueBlue, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.20 and a 52 week high of $32.91. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $26.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $715.02 million, a PE ratio of 11.62 and a beta of 1.47.

TrueBlue (NYSE:TBI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter. TrueBlue had a return on equity of 16.10% and a net margin of 2.88%. The business had revenue of $552.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $531.28 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

TrueBlue, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialized workforce solutions in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. It operates through three segments: PeopleReady, PeopleManagement, and PeopleScout. The PeopleReady segment offers contingent staffing solutions for blue-collar, on-demand, and skilled labor in construction, manufacturing and logistics, warehousing and distribution, waste and recycling, energy, retail, hospitality, and general labor industries.

