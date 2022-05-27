TRON (TRX) Price Hits $0.0827 on Major Exchanges

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on May 27th. One TRON coin can now be purchased for about $0.0827 or 0.00000283 BTC on popular exchanges. TRON has a total market capitalization of $7.80 billion and approximately $1.80 billion worth of TRON was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, TRON has traded 12.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

WAX (WAXP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000385 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001575 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000207 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001620 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0501 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000625 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TRON Profile

TRON (CRYPTO:TRX) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. It launched on August 28th, 2017. TRON’s total supply is 94,258,886,174 coins and its circulating supply is 94,258,881,508 coins. TRON’s official message board is medium.com/@Tronfoundation. TRON’s official Twitter account is @tronfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for TRON is tron.network. The Reddit community for TRON is /r/Tronix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “TRON is a cryptocurrency payment platform. It allows the users to perform cryptocurrencies transactions between them on a global scale within a decentralized ecosystem. TRON has finished its native token (TRX) migration to the mainnet. In addition, users can access the platform digital wallet, the TRON Wallet where it is possible to store and manage their digital assets, with support for desktop and mobile devices. Since July 24th, 2018, TRON acquired BitTorrent Inc. which is an Internet technology company based in San Francisco. It designs distributed technologies that scale efficiently, keep intelligence at the edge, and keep creators and consumers in control of their content and data. The TRX token is a cryptographic currency developed by TRON. Formerly an ERC-20 token, the TRX has now finished its migration to the TRON mainnet. This token is the medium for the users to exchange value between them when using the platform services. Whitepaper “

TRON Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TRON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TRON should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TRON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

