Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.71-$2.86 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.89. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.80 billion-$3.88 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.02 billion.

Shares of NASDAQ:TRMB traded up $1.59 on Thursday, hitting $67.14. The company had a trading volume of 1,012,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,397,009. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Trimble has a 52-week low of $59.89 and a 52-week high of $96.49. The business has a 50 day moving average of $68.36 and a 200 day moving average of $74.44. The company has a market cap of $16.79 billion, a PE ratio of 34.79, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.53.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $993.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $967.25 million. Trimble had a return on equity of 15.20% and a net margin of 12.97%. The business’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Trimble will post 2.41 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on TRMB. William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of Trimble in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Trimble from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Trimble from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley raised Trimble from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Trimble from $101.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $84.50.

In related news, VP Ronald Bisio sold 2,660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.98, for a total value of $175,506.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Thomas W. Sweet bought 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $62.28 per share, for a total transaction of $93,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,082 shares in the company, valued at $191,946.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 2,300 shares of company stock worth $144,364 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Toroso Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Trimble by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 6,354 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Trimble by 38.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 122,575 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $8,843,000 after acquiring an additional 33,817 shares in the last quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory bought a new stake in shares of Trimble during the 1st quarter worth $413,000. Polar Capital Holdings Plc boosted its stake in shares of Trimble by 29.7% during the 1st quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 15,713 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,134,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Donoghue Forlines LLC boosted its stake in shares of Trimble by 48.9% during the 1st quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC now owns 12,427 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $896,000 after acquiring an additional 4,081 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.47% of the company’s stock.

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

