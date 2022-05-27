Treat DAO (TREAT) Hits Market Capitalization of $4.58 Million

Treat DAO (TREAT) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on May 27th. Treat DAO has a total market capitalization of $4.58 million and approximately $45,484.00 worth of Treat DAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Treat DAO coin can currently be purchased for about $4.58 or 0.00007439 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Treat DAO has traded flat against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Treat DAO alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 98.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $554.53 or 0.01924296 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003467 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001348 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001623 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $147.42 or 0.00511577 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.54 or 0.00033093 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0805 or 0.00000279 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00008826 BTC.

About Treat DAO

Treat DAO’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins. Treat DAO’s official Twitter account is @treatdao

Buying and Selling Treat DAO

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Treat DAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Treat DAO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Treat DAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Treat DAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Treat DAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.