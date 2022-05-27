Transcodium (TNS) 24 Hour Volume Hits $101.00

Transcodium (TNS) traded down 7.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on May 26th. One Transcodium coin can now be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. Transcodium has a market cap of $36,466.59 and $101.00 worth of Transcodium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Transcodium has traded 10% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Transcodium alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28,867.90 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003465 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003462 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001993 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001733 BTC.

About Transcodium

Transcodium is a coin. Transcodium’s total supply is 85,900,000 coins and its circulating supply is 85,842,616 coins. Transcodium’s official Twitter account is @transcodium and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Transcodium is transcodium.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Transcodium aims to provide the first peer-to-peer decentralized file editing, transcoding and distribution platform with high quality and reliable computational power at a very affordable price. This will create a global market for users, willing to rent their idle machines to be used as workers. Further, at the end of the processing, the worker (processor) will be rewarded with the TNS Tokens. “

Transcodium Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Transcodium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Transcodium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Transcodium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Transcodium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Transcodium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.