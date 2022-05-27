Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.43-$1.43 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $286.96 billion-$286.96 billion.

Shares of NYSE TM traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $165.83. 1,217 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 321,650. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company’s 50 day moving average is $169.94 and its 200 day moving average is $180.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $231.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 0.49. Toyota Motor has a one year low of $155.05 and a one year high of $213.74.

Get Toyota Motor alerts:

Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $3.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.94. The business had revenue of $69.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.20 billion. Toyota Motor had a net margin of 9.11% and a return on equity of 10.96%. Research analysts anticipate that Toyota Motor will post 13.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on TM shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Toyota Motor in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Toyota Motor from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $182.50.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Toyota Motor during the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Toyota Motor by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 785 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Toyota Motor by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 923 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Toyota Motor during the 4th quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Toyota Motor during the 1st quarter worth about $234,000. 1.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Toyota Motor (Get Rating)

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories. It operates in Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments. The company offers hybrid cars under the Prius, Prius PHV, C-HR, LC HV, ES HV, Camry, JPN TAXI, Avalon HV, Crown HV, Century HV, UX HV, Corolla SD, Corolla Sport, RAV4 HV, WG HV, RAV4 PHV, Highlander HV, Harrier HV, Sienna HV, UX EV, Corolla Cross HV, and Yaris HV names; fuel cell vehicles under the MIRAI and SORA names; and conventional engine vehicles, including subcompact and compact cars under the Corolla, Yaris, Corolla Sport , Aqua, Passo, Roomy, Tank, Etios, Vios, AGYA, Rush, GLANZA, Urban Cruiser, and Raize names.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Toyota Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toyota Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.