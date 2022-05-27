Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.45 EPS

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The bank reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.45, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $11.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.18 billion. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 16.18% and a net margin of 30.57%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.62 earnings per share.

TD opened at $74.63 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $134.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.73, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 12-month low of $62.81 and a 12-month high of $86.01. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.06.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th were given a dividend of $0.702 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 7th. This is a positive change from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $2.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.76%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s payout ratio is 44.81%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TD. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$105.00 to C$102.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$105.00 to C$104.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.84.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,515,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 863,410 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $66,206,000 after acquiring an additional 63,073 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 6.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 914,064 shares of the bank’s stock worth $72,595,000 after purchasing an additional 54,121 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 11.1% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 519,781 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,705,000 after purchasing an additional 51,934 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polar Capital Holdings Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 315,708 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,953,000 after purchasing an additional 41,101 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.00% of the company’s stock.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases.

