Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:TNXP) Short Interest Update

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:TNXP – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,470,000 shares, a decline of 96.7% from the April 30th total of 45,070,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,780,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days. Currently, 7.9% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ:TNXP opened at $2.06 on Friday. Tonix Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $1.91 and a 12-month high of $45.44. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.12. The firm has a market cap of $34.43 million, a PE ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 1.41.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.60) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($1.60). As a group, analysts forecast that Tonix Pharmaceuticals will post -6.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in Tonix Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 197.3% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 46,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 30,669 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Tonix Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 558.9% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 79,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 67,088 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in Tonix Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $95,000. 22.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TNXP. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals in a report on Saturday, May 21st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Noble Financial started coverage on shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, April 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $19.20 target price on the stock.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and licensing therapeutics and diagnostics to treat and prevent human disease and alleviate suffering. Its portfolio includes immunology, rare disease, infectious disease, and central nervous system (CNS) product candidates.

