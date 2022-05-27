Tiziana Life Sciences (LON:TILS) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $58.21

Tiziana Life Sciences PLC (LON:TILS – Get Rating) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 58.21 ($0.73) and traded as low as GBX 45 ($0.57). Tiziana Life Sciences shares last traded at GBX 58.50 ($0.74), with a volume of 297,127 shares trading hands.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 6.41 and a current ratio of 6.54. The company has a market cap of £113.85 million and a PE ratio of -3.59. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 58.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 58.21.
About Tiziana Life Sciences (LON:TILS)
Featured Articles
- Short Sellers Provide Entry Into Hibbet, Inc At Rock Bottom Prices
- Affirm Stock Has Affirmed a Bottom
- Airbnb: Bold Competitive Threats & A New World of Travel
- Is RBC Bearings Rolling Into A Reversal?
- Should Dollar General or Dollar Tree Give Investors a Case of FOMO?
Receive News & Ratings for Tiziana Life Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tiziana Life Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.