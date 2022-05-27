Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.85-3.15 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.84. Titan Machinery also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $2.85-$3.15 EPS.

Shares of TITN traded up $0.69 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $27.50. 4,738 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 167,192. Titan Machinery has a 1-year low of $22.01 and a 1-year high of $38.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market capitalization of $620.68 million, a PE ratio of 9.15 and a beta of 1.65. The business has a 50 day moving average of $25.94 and a 200 day moving average of $29.62.

Get Titan Machinery alerts:

Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $461.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $409.00 million. Titan Machinery had a return on equity of 16.68% and a net margin of 3.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Titan Machinery will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Titan Machinery from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Titan Machinery in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a strong-buy rating on the stock. Stephens decreased their target price on Titan Machinery from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Titan Machinery from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $34.75.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TITN. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Titan Machinery during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in Titan Machinery by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 671 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Titan Machinery by 74.5% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 2,219 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Titan Machinery by 755.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 4,766 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Titan Machinery by 88.6% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 3,056 shares during the period. 78.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Titan Machinery Company Profile (Get Rating)

Titan Machinery Inc owns and operates a network of full-service agricultural and construction equipment stores in the United States and Europe. It operates through three segments: Agriculture, Construction, and International. The company sells new and used equipment, including agricultural and construction equipment manufactured under the CNH Industrial family of brands, as well as equipment from various other manufacturers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Titan Machinery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Titan Machinery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.