TIS (OTCMKTS:TISNF) Downgraded to “Hold” at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of TIS (OTCMKTS:TISNF – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS TISNF opened at $21.61 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.02 and a 200 day moving average of $25.43. TIS has a 1 year low of $21.61 and a 1 year high of $31.33.

About TIS (Get Rating)

TIS Inc provides information technology (IT) services in Japan and internationally. The company operates through Service IT Business, BPO, Financial IT Services, Industrial IT Services, and Other segments. The Service IT Business segment provides knowledge-intensive IT services to create universalized template-oriented solutions, such as default configuration and ERP for clients.

