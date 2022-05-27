TIS (OTCMKTS:TISNF) Downgraded to “Hold” at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of TIS (OTCMKTS:TISNF – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports.
Shares of OTCMKTS TISNF opened at $21.61 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.02 and a 200 day moving average of $25.43. TIS has a 1 year low of $21.61 and a 1 year high of $31.33.
About TIS (Get Rating)
