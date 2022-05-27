Timber Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:TMBR) Stock Price Down 3.2%

Timber Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:TMBR – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 3.2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.25 and last traded at $0.25. Approximately 179,362 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 977,469 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.26.
Separately, HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of Timber Pharmaceuticals from $2.00 to $1.50 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd.
The firm has a market capitalization of $15.93 million, a P/E ratio of -0.96 and a beta of 0.43. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.35.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMBR. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Timber Pharmaceuticals by 141.7% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 64,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 37,712 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in Timber Pharmaceuticals by 297.4% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 173,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 130,102 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Timber Pharmaceuticals by 25.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 205,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 42,090 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Timber Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $240,000. Finally, Altium Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Timber Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at about $455,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.76% of the company’s stock.
About Timber Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:TMBR)
Timber Pharmaceuticals LLC, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of treatments for orphan dermatologic diseases. The company's lead product candidates include TMB-001, a patented topical formulation of isotretinoin that has completed Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of moderate to severe subtypes of CI, a group of rare genetic keratinization disorders; and TMB-002, a proprietary topical formulation of rapamycin, which is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of facial angiofibroma in tuberous sclerosis complex, a multisystem genetic disorder resulting in the growth of hamartomas in multiple organs.
