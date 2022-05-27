Timber Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:TMBR) Stock Price Down 3.2%

Timber Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:TMBR – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 3.2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.25 and last traded at $0.25. Approximately 179,362 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 977,469 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.26.

Separately, HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of Timber Pharmaceuticals from $2.00 to $1.50 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd.

The firm has a market capitalization of $15.93 million, a P/E ratio of -0.96 and a beta of 0.43. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.35.

Timber Pharmaceuticals ( NYSE:TMBR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. Timber Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1,274.17% and a negative return on equity of 178.16%. The firm had revenue of $0.19 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Timber Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMBR. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Timber Pharmaceuticals by 141.7% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 64,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 37,712 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in Timber Pharmaceuticals by 297.4% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 173,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 130,102 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Timber Pharmaceuticals by 25.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 205,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 42,090 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Timber Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $240,000. Finally, Altium Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Timber Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at about $455,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.76% of the company’s stock.

About Timber Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:TMBR)

Timber Pharmaceuticals LLC, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of treatments for orphan dermatologic diseases. The company's lead product candidates include TMB-001, a patented topical formulation of isotretinoin that has completed Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of moderate to severe subtypes of CI, a group of rare genetic keratinization disorders; and TMB-002, a proprietary topical formulation of rapamycin, which is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of facial angiofibroma in tuberous sclerosis complex, a multisystem genetic disorder resulting in the growth of hamartomas in multiple organs.

