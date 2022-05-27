thyssenkrupp (ETR:TKA) Stock Price Down 1.8%

thyssenkrupp AG (ETR:TKA – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 1.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as €8.15 ($8.67) and last traded at €8.22 ($8.74). Approximately 2,150,978 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at €8.37 ($8.90).
The business’s 50 day moving average is €7.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is €8.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.29 billion and a PE ratio of 5.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.81, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.06.
thyssenkrupp Company Profile (ETR:TKA)
