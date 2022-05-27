thyssenkrupp (ETR:TKA) Stock Price Down 1.8%

thyssenkrupp AG (ETR:TKA – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 1.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as €8.15 ($8.67) and last traded at €8.22 ($8.74). Approximately 2,150,978 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at €8.37 ($8.90).

The business’s 50 day moving average is €7.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is €8.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.29 billion and a PE ratio of 5.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.81, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Get thyssenkrupp alerts:

thyssenkrupp Company Profile (ETR:TKA)

thyssenkrupp AG operates in the areas of automotive technology, industrial components, marine systems, steel, and materials services in Germany, the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Automotive Technology segment develops and manufactures components and systems, as well as automation solutions for the automotive industry.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for thyssenkrupp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for thyssenkrupp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.