Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY) Holdings Boosted by Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC

Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC increased its holdings in Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY – Get Rating) by 141.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,584 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 35,490 shares during the quarter. Thryv accounts for about 1.0% of Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC owned approximately 0.18% of Thryv worth $2,492,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Thryv by 177.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,226,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,878,000 after acquiring an additional 1,423,445 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in Thryv by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 636,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,187,000 after acquiring an additional 99,256 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Thryv by 86.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 585,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,579,000 after acquiring an additional 270,979 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Thryv by 488.3% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 373,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,354,000 after buying an additional 309,865 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Thryv by 233.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 364,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,980,000 after buying an additional 255,086 shares during the last quarter. 91.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Thryv alerts:

Several research firms have recently issued reports on THRY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Thryv from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Thryv from $50.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Thryv has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.92.

NASDAQ THRY traded up $0.42 on Friday, hitting $26.48. 3,154 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 224,641. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $27.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $906.65 million, a P/E ratio of 9.95 and a beta of 1.24. Thryv Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.32 and a 52-week high of $42.99.

Thryv (NASDAQ:THRY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $308.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $286.85 million. Thryv had a net margin of 8.64% and a return on equity of 36.69%. Thryv’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Thryv Holdings, Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 16,724 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.49, for a total transaction of $509,914.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold 2,160,278 shares of company stock valued at $60,265,700 over the last three months. Insiders own 59.20% of the company’s stock.

Thryv Company Profile (Get Rating)

Thryv Holdings, Inc provides digital marketing solutions and cloud-based tools to the small-to-medium sized businesses (SMBs). It operates through three segments: SaaS (Software as a Service), Marketing Services, and Thryv International. The company provides Thryv, an SMB end-to-end customer experience platform; Hub by Thryv, a solution for franchisors to offer real time oversight and day-to-day management of multiple locations; Thryv Leads, an integrated local marketing and lead generation solution, as well as related services; and ThryvPay, a payment solution that allows users to get paid through credit card and ACH.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Thryv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thryv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.