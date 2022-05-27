Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $38.92.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on THRY. Zacks Investment Research raised Thryv from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. B. Riley lowered their price objective on Thryv from $50.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

In other Thryv news, Director Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 16,724 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.49, for a total transaction of $509,914.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders have sold 2,339,341 shares of company stock valued at $65,637,590. 59.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Thryv by 1.0% in the first quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 124,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,503,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Zebra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Thryv in the first quarter worth about $230,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Thryv in the first quarter worth about $237,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Thryv in the first quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its position in shares of Thryv by 1,877.0% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 3,754 shares during the period. 91.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ THRY traded up $1.08 during trading on Thursday, reaching $26.06. The company had a trading volume of 228,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 224,641. Thryv has a twelve month low of $23.32 and a twelve month high of $42.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $892.27 million, a PE ratio of 9.95 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $27.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

Thryv (NASDAQ:THRY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $308.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $286.85 million. Thryv had a return on equity of 36.69% and a net margin of 8.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Thryv will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

Thryv Holdings, Inc provides digital marketing solutions and cloud-based tools to the small-to-medium sized businesses (SMBs). It operates through three segments: SaaS (Software as a Service), Marketing Services, and Thryv International. The company provides Thryv, an SMB end-to-end customer experience platform; Hub by Thryv, a solution for franchisors to offer real time oversight and day-to-day management of multiple locations; Thryv Leads, an integrated local marketing and lead generation solution, as well as related services; and ThryvPay, a payment solution that allows users to get paid through credit card and ACH.

