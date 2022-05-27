Throne Reaches Market Cap of $4.74 Million (THN)

Throne (THN) traded 19.3% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on May 27th. One Throne coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0121 or 0.00000042 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Throne has traded 20.7% lower against the dollar. Throne has a market capitalization of $4.74 million and approximately $1.50 million worth of Throne was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 98.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $783.49 or 0.02717457 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003465 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001339 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001593 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $147.20 or 0.00510561 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.29 or 0.00032213 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0798 or 0.00000277 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00008881 BTC.

Throne’s total supply is 1,974,198,687 coins and its circulating supply is 390,752,313 coins. Throne’s official Twitter account is @throneNFT

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Throne directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Throne should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Throne using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

