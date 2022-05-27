Thorstarter Reaches Market Cap of $1.99 Million (XRUNE)

Thorstarter (XRUNE) traded down 6.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on May 27th. Thorstarter has a market capitalization of $1.99 million and $57,660.00 worth of Thorstarter was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Thorstarter has traded down 16.8% against the dollar. One Thorstarter coin can now be bought for about $0.0247 or 0.00000085 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 178.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54,941.71 or 1.89444167 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003445 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 205.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001350 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001589 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $148.28 or 0.00511293 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.80 or 0.00033795 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0824 or 0.00000284 BTC.

About Thorstarter

Thorstarter’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 80,689,454 coins. Thorstarter’s official Twitter account is @thorstarter

Thorstarter Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thorstarter directly using U.S. dollars.

